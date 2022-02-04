Football
Kerala Blasters vs North East United LIVE: ISL Goals, Results, Update and Blog
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and North East United
In today's Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters will face North East United at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. Follow this space for updates.
Live Updates
- 4 Feb 2022 3:21 PM GMT
60' Good cross into the NEUFC box. Luna completely unmarked and undisturbed tries to place his header but missed the target narrowly.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
- 4 Feb 2022 3:18 PM GMT
57' Chance for KBFC as Vazquez goes open in front of the goal but his strike from the right side goes directly to Subhasish.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
- 4 Feb 2022 3:14 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
54' Subhasish goes into the books for slowing down the game.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
- 4 Feb 2022 3:10 PM GMT
GOOD ATTEMPT
50' Vazquez goes for a very long attempt after seeing Subhasish out of his line but the strike misses the target.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
- 4 Feb 2022 3:07 PM GMT
48' Santana goes direct from the freekick but misses the target my a heavy margin.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
- 4 Feb 2022 3:06 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
47' Ayush goes into the books after a bad foul on Marcelinho.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
- 4 Feb 2022 3:04 PM GMT
SECOND HALF
45' Game resumes after the lemon break.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
- 4 Feb 2022 2:50 PM GMT
HALFTIME
45 + 4' Game for the first half ends.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
- 4 Feb 2022 2:46 PM GMT
INJURY TIME
45' 4 minutes added after the end of regulated time.
KBFC 0-0 NEUFC
