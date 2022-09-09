Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Mohammedan SC v Kerala Blasters- Updates, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from the first knockout clash of Durand Cup 2022 between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters.
In the first knockout clash of Durand Cup 2022, the rampant Mohammedan SC takes on a young Kerala Blasters.
While Mohammedan SC topped Group A, the fledgling side of the Kerala Blasters youngsters eked out a couple of wins to qualify for the knockouts from Group D.
It will interesting to see who comes out on the top in this clash.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
Next Story