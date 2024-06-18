ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign defender Likmabam Rakesh

Kerala Blasters signed young defender Likmabam Rakesh on a three-year deal that will keep him at the club till 2027.

The 21-year-old, born in Manipur, began his professional career with NEROCA FC. In 2018, he joined the Bengaluru FC Academy and went on to represent their U16, U18, and Reserve teams in various age-group tournaments, including the prestigious Reliance Foundation Development League.

With his consistency, maturity, and promise on display throughout his youth career, it was not long before NEROCA FC came calling, as he returned to the Club where he started his professional career in 2022.

Since then, Rakesh has made over 40 appearances for Neroca FC in the I-League, Durand Cup, and Super Cup Qualifiers. While the majority of his performances have come in his usual left-back position, the young defender can even slot in as center-back.

Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director said "We are delighted to welcome Likmabam Rakesh to Kerala Blasters. This season he has shown a lot of potential which allows us to believe that he can be a valuable player for us in the future. At this moment Rakesh and our attention is on finding the best way forward for his development."

The talented left-back has increasingly earned a reputation for his lung-busting runs up and down the flank, his determination, and his spirit, all of which fans can look forward to seeing in action when the new season kicks off.

Likmabam Rakesh becomes the Club’s second signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Som Kumar who was announced last week