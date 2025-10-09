ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign Spanish defender Juan Rodríguez Martínez

Kerala Blasters FC have announced the signing of Spanish centre-back Juan Rodríguez Martínez ahead of the 2025–26 season.

The 30-year-old joins the Indian Super League side after an impressive campaign with CD Lugo in Spain’s Primera Federación, where he played a key role in their defensive unit.

Rodríguez, known for his composure on the ball and commanding presence in the air, brings over a decade of professional experience to the Kochi-based club. The defender from Cedeira, Spain, has previously represented several Spanish outfits, including Sporting Gijón, Gimnàstic de Tarragona, San Fernando CD, SD Amorebieta, and Algeciras CF, amassing more than 200 professional appearances across Spanish leagues.

Last season, he featured in 36 matches for CD Lugo, earning plaudits for his leadership, aerial ability, and consistency in set-piece situations. His addition is expected to provide Kerala Blasters with greater defensive depth and organization as they gear up for the upcoming campaign.

Expressing his excitement, Rodríguez said, “I’m very excited to begin this new chapter with Kerala Blasters. I’m looking forward to getting to know the team and the fans, and I’ll give my all to help the club achieve its goals this season.”

Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys highlighted Rodríguez’s leadership and experience as key factors behind the signing. “He is a player with strong character, excellent mentality, and extensive experience across Spain’s competitive leagues,” Skinkys noted.

CEO Abhik Chatterjee added, “A strong defence is the foundation of any great team, and Juan’s experience and leadership will help fortify our backline from day one.”

Rodríguez is set to join his new teammates in Goa for pre-season training, subject to medical clearance, as Kerala Blasters prepare for the upcoming Super Cup and ISL campaign.