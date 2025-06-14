ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh on three-year deal

Kerala Blasters, on Friday, announced the of talented young goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Shaikh on a three-year deal, committing his future to the club until 2028.

Arsh is widely regarded as one of the most promising goalkeepers in the country. He joins the Blasters from Mohun Bagan Super Giant, where he developed into a dependable presence within the squad and gained valuable experience in prestigious domestic and continental competitions, including the Indian Super League, Durand Cup, Super Cup and AFC Cup.

Born in Chhattisgarh, Arsh has steadily progressed through Indian football’s competitive landscape with a calm and mature presence between the sticks.

Known for his strong reflexes, composure under pressure and ability to organize his defence, he brings a confident and ambitious mindset to the Blasters setup.

"I’m really happy to join Kerala Blasters FC. This club is from a place where football is loved deeply, and I have always seen how passionate the fans are," said Arsh after penning down the deal.

"Also, I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my career. I believe this is the right environment for me to learn, gain more experience and grow as a player. I will work hard every day and give my best to help the team in any way I can," he added.

Arsh becomes Kerala Blasters' second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Amey Ranawade. He will add further strength to a goalkeeping unit that includes Sachin Suresh and Nora Fernandes, who joined the club last season.