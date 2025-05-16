Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC among clubs denied Premier 1 license for 2025–26 season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the results of the Premier 1 club licensing process for the 2025–26 campaign. Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC, and Hyderabad FC were among the notable names denied the license, raising questions over compliance standards within some of the country's top clubs.

The AIFF Club Licensing Committee met on May 15, 2025, to evaluate the applications. A total of 15 clubs had applied for the Premier 1 license, which is mandatory for participation in the Indian Super League (ISL) and other top-tier national competitions.

Only Punjab FC received the license without any sanctions, while eight clubs were granted the license with sanctions for minor non-fulfilment of “B” criteria:

Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, and East Bengal FC.

However, seven clubs, including Kerala Blasters FC, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Churchill Brothers, and Inter Kashi, were denied licenses due to "multiple failures across A and B criteria."

These rejections mean that unless these clubs file successful appeals or are granted exemptions under licensing regulations, they could face exclusion from national competitions in the upcoming season.

For Kerala Blasters, this marks a repeat of last season's failure, as they had also missed out on the license in the 2024–25 cycle. In recent years, they’ve only secured the license once, raising concerns about ongoing administrative and compliance lapses at the club despite their large fan base and ISL stature.

The AIFF reiterated that clubs whose licenses have been rejected have the right to appeal or seek an exemption to continue participating in national-level competitions.

The Indian Club Licensing system plays a crucial role in standardising professionalism, financial discipline, infrastructure, and governance across football clubs in the country. The Premier 1 license applies to ISL clubs, while Premier 2 is designated for I-League clubs.