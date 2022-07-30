Kerala Blasters lose 1-4 to Crystal Palace

Kerala Blasters' reserve team lost 1-4 to Crystal Palace under-23 team in the third-place play-off in the Premier League Next Generation Cup in London on Monday.

The English side got in front in the 31st minute and went into halftime with a two-goal lead.

Kerala scored after the break through skipper Ayush Adhikari, as they scored their first goal of the tournament.

Kerala Blasters had earlier lost its opening game to the reserve side of Tottenham Hotspurs 1-7.

Kerala finish their campaign in this marquee tournament with two losses in two games, having scored one goal and conceded 11.