Jeakson Singh to stay with Kerala Blasters till 2025

Kerala Blasters FC announced a contract extension for Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, their young midfielder, on Monday. The player will be with the club for the next 3 years until 2025.

The 20-year-old's outstanding performance earned him a place with Kerala Blasters. Initially in the reserve team, he was promoted to the senior team of Blasters in 2019. Since then, Jeakson has made 48 appearances, scored 2 goals, 187 tackles and 35 interceptions for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.



Commenting on his new extension, Jeakson said, "I am delighted to continue my association with this amazing club, which I consider very close to my heart. I thoroughly enjoyed myself playing for Kerala Blasters in the past three seasons and I am very grateful that I will be able to continue donning the yellow shirt."

On the 2️⃣5️⃣th of the month, we're thrilled to announce that our number 2️⃣5️⃣ has signed on till '2️⃣5️⃣! 😍@JeaksonT #Jeakson2025 #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) April 25, 2022

"Last year we came very close to create history but missed it in the end. I hope to achieve success with the club in the coming seasons," said an ecstatic Jeakson Singh.



"He has the potential to be one of the best players in India and is still far from his potential. I don't have any doubt on his work ethic and professionalism. I look forward to working with him and to chasing our targets together." said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director of KBFC.

Coming from Manipur, Jeakson was introduced to football by his father. His career began at the age of 11 when he joined the Chandigarh Football Academy, where he spent five years learning and developing his skills. In 2016, he joined the youth team of Minerva Punjab and was a crucial player in the academy team which won the AIFF U-15 & U-16 Youth League titles for two years consecutively. In 2017, Jeakson Singh represented the Indian team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and created history by scoring India's only goal in the tournament. He was then loaned to Indian Arrows during the I-League 2017-18.

Jeakson is currently with the national team for the preparatory camp ahead of its AFC Asian Cup Final round qualifiers.



Blasters have already extended center back Bijoy for a long-term joining the likes of Rahul and Sahal who extended long-term last year as well.

