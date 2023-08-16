Kerala Blasters FC to play in UAE ahead of ISL 2023/24

Kerala Blasters FC will play in the UAE in September for the final leg of their pre-season preparations before the ISL 2023/24 season begins.

Blasters will take part in an eleven-day training camp between 5th September - 16th September 2023, which will offer the team an opportunity to bond in a new environment and assess the depth of the squad. During this time the club will play three friendly games against UAE Pro League Clubs.

First up for KBFC is a match against Al Wasl F.C. on September 9th at Zabeel Stadium. The Club’s second bout is against Sharjah Football Club on September 12th at Sharjah Football Stadium . In the final match of the tour, Blasters will face last year Pro League Champions Shabab Al-Ahli on September 15th at Shabab Al Ahli Stadium Al Awir Dubai.

A large community of KBFC fans reside within the Middle East and the tour is also expected to work as a fan outreach opportunity.

"We look forward to three top level matches that will give the staff and players great preparation towards the final part of preseason. The training facilities, amenities, & fan activities facilitated by H16 last season were really great. We look forward to working with them again this year to bring our fans in the region closer to the Club they love.” said Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters FC sporting director.

The Blasters completed a month-long pre-season camp in Kochi through July and are currently competing in the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup in Kolkata. This overseas tour will be the last pit-stop for Ivan Vukomanovic's team before embarking on a new Hero ISL season which is set to kick-off in late September 2023.