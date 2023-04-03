Kerala Blasters FC announces Squad for Hero Super Cup 2023

Kerala Blasters FC announces their official squad for the Hero Super Cup 2023. The 29-men squad under the captaincy of Jessel Carneiro is preparing for the first match in the tournament against I-League Champions Round Glass Punjab on April 8, 2023, at EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.



Adrian Luna will not be participating in the tournament as the Club has granted him extended leave citing personal reasons. Apart from Luna, the other foreign players have resumed training with the team after the ISL break.

The club has also included young local talents in the squad. Kerala Blasters remains strong at cultivating first-team players through its youth rank.



“We are entering the race for the Hero Super Cup aiming for the title. The team is fully prepared for another competitive tournament, right after the Indian Super League. Along with foreign stars, determined home-grown talents will make the team complete in all sense and we are confident enough with their performance,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters.



Within the 29-men squad, there are 11 Malayali players who are, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sreekuttan M.S, Sachin Suresh, Nihal Sudeesh, Vibin Mohanan, Bijoy Varghese, Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, Muhammed Saheef and Thejas Krishna.

Australian forward player, Apostolos Giannou, comes in as the only international AFC player in the squad.



Kerala Blasters Squad for Hero Super Cup 2023:

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Shabir



Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Muhammed Saheef, Thejas Krishna

Midfielders: Danish Farooq, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Mohammed Azhar, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Bryce Brian Miranda, Saurav Mandal, Rahul K.P, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nihal Sudeesh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sreekuttan M.S, Mohammed Aimen, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.