ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters signs Spanish striker Koldo Obieta for coming season

Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of Spanish centre forward Koldo Obieta Alberdi, who joins the club on a one-year contract, arriving from Real Unión, bringing his proven goal-scoring instincts and experience in the Spanish leagues to the Blasters roster.

Born in Gernika, Basque Country, Koldo developed his football at his hometown club, Gernika Club, before making his senior debut in 2012.

Over the years, he has featured prominently in various Spanish clubs, including stints with Zamudio, SD Amorebieta, CD Tudelano, and AD Alcorcón, among others, gaining valuable experience across Spain’s competitive leagues and consistently demonstrating his ability to find the net.

Koldo combines physical presence with aerial threat, good positioning, and finishing skills both inside the box and on transitions. While he naturally leads the line, he has shown versatility in recent seasons, adapting well to different forward roles within his team's setups.

The Blasters are delighted to confirm the signing of Spanish centre-forward, Koldo Obieta, for the upcoming 2025-26 football season ✍🏻



Welcome to God’s own country, Koldo! 💛#KeralaBlasters #KBFC #YennumYellow #WelcomeKoldo pic.twitter.com/rylmV0EuXe — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) October 3, 2025

Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said, “Obieta is an experienced forward who has played across several Spanish clubs. We believe his qualities will give us more options in attack, and we look forward to bringing him into the team and seeing the qualities he can add to our attack.”

Koldo Obieta said, “When I received the offer, I looked up the club on the internet and saw so much about the fans. I’m very proud to be a part of this family. I can’t wait to step onto the pitch and give my best.”

Kerala Blasters CEO, Abhik Chatterjee, said: “We are pleased to welcome Koldo Obieta as our first foreign signing this season. We believe his experience and his hunger to affect proceedings up front will add value to the squad and support the team in the challenges ahead.”

Obieta will link up with his teammates during the pre-season camp in Goa, as the club intensifies preparations for what promises to be a competitive season ahead. The Blasters are set to begin their campaign on the 7th, with all newly signed players, including Koldo, joining the squad there.