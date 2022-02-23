Kerala Blasters FC player Jorge Pereyra Diaz has been charged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for 'violent conduct' in their Indian Super League Match No. 66 against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

In the charge notice issued by the AIFF body, Pereyra Diaz has been indicted for violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. It mentions the player 'broke the dugout panel, an act of violent conduct' therefore committing an offence.



Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who was substituted out in the 85th minute of the match was already on a caution. The Argentine was then shown a direct red card for his actions on the substitute bench.



As a result of his expulsion, Pereyra Diaz will serve an automatic one-match ban in Kerala Blasters FC's next assignment against Hyderabad FC later today.



The Committee has given time till February 24 for the player to submit a reply.

