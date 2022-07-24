Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC announce squads for Next Gen Cup

Kerala Blasters FC announced its squad for NextGen Cup 2022 a day back while they have already landed in London today. Kerala Blasters FC will face the youth teams of leading Premier League clubs in the tournament commencing on July 26. The team holds U-21 and two U-23 players for the match. The team also includes players chosen from the Academy that's run by the Club and Sports Kerala Foundation, Government of Kerala.

Kerala Blasters FC secured their ticket to the NextGen Cup after becoming runners-up in the Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa last April and May. The team has come to participate in the tournament after a month of training at the academy of GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram. Tomasz Tchorz is the Head Coach of the team. T.G. Purushothaman is the Assistant Coach and Rafal Kwiecien is the Goalkeeping Coach. Team Analyst Anush Aditya and Physio Aritra Nag are also accompanying the team.

The NextGen Cup is part of the collaboration between the Premier League and the Indian Super League (ISL). The tournament is set up with the aim of providing an opportunity for young footballers to play at international standards and conditions.



Bengaluru FC on Sunday named their 20-man squad for the PL Next Gen Cup, set to take place in the United Kingdom over the next week. Led by head coach Naushad Moosa, the side features new signings Felixson Fernandes, Clarence Fernandes and Ankith Padmanabhan. "I'm especially happy for the boys who have worked hard to earn this experience. The Reliance Foundation Development League gave me the opportunity to watch some of the players in action, and assess where they stand in their path to the first team.

WOW! 🤩 The Blue Colts have landed in London, and made their way to Wembley Stadium where they've sat down for a quick picture with the FA Cup trophy. 🏆



That's no replica, by the way. That trophy there on the table is worth £20 million pounds! 🤯 #WeAreBFC #YouthDevelopment pic.twitter.com/XbUonmCse4 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 23, 2022

"The NextGen Cup will now help us play against some of the best youth teams in England, and we're all really excited," said Moosa, after the Blue Colts touched down in London and had a tour of Wembley Stadium. Namgyal Bhutia is set to lead the Blue Colts in the NextGen Cup, having qualified as winners of the RF Development League.



"This squad here is a mix of players who have played for the first team, and some others who are working hard to get noticed. They are all really motivated, and I am sure that they will perform to the best of their abilities," Moosa added.

Moreover, BFC claimed a 3-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon's U-18 as a part of their preparations for the upcoming tournament.

Kerala Blaster FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Muhammed Murshid, Muheet Shabir Khan

Defenders: Muhammed Basith, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Tejas Krishna, Marvan Hussain, Sherin Salari, Aritra Das

Midfielders: Muhammed Jasim, Jeakson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Mohammed Azhar

Forwards: Muhammed Ajsal, Mohammed Aimen, Nihal Sudheesh.



Bengaluru FC Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Felixson Fernandes, Clarence Fernandes, Robin Yadav, Namgyal Bhutia, Rajanbir Singh, Tomthinganba Meetei

Midfielders: Kamalesh Palanisamy, Bekey Oram, Shighil Nambrath, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Lalhmingchuanga Fanai, Lalremtuanga Fanai

Forwards: Lalpekhlua, Monirul Molla, Ankith Padmanabhan, Thoi Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh.