KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 102nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters will host Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Tuskers are now sitting at the fifth spot with twenty-seven points from seventeen matches while the Marina Machans are in the eighth spot with twenty points from eighteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 17

Kerala Blasters - 4

Chennaiyin FC - 6

Draw - 7

Goal Tally

Kerala Blasters have scored twenty-four goals so far in the tournament. The Tuskers have conceded only nineteen goals. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have scored seventeen goals. However, they have conceded thirty-one goals so far.

Top Scorer

Kerala Blasters - Alvaro Vazquez (5 goals)

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (3 goals)

Recent Form

Kerala Blasters - W L W D L

Chennaiyin FC - D L L D L

Squad

Kerala Blasters - Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Sajid Dhot, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Unavailability

Kerala Blasters - Jessel

Chennaiyin FC - Sajid

Expected 11

Kerala Blasters ( 4-4-2) - Gill, Khabra, Bijoy, Leskovic, Sanjeev, Sahal, Jeakson, Puitea, Luna, Vazquez, Diaz.

Chennaiyin FC (4-4-2) - Debjit, Reagan, Devrani, Damjonovis, Jerry, Ninthoi, borysium, Koman, Thapa, Valskis, Rahim.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Debjit (8.5), Khabra (9.0), Leskovic (8.5), Jerry (8.5), Thapa (9.0), Sahala (9.0), Koman (9.5), Luna (9.5) (C), Valskis (9.5) (VC), Vazquez (9.5), Diaz (9.5).