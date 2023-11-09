Kashmina, Kiran Pisda sign one-year contracts with Dinamo Zagreb

Kashmina and Kiran Pisda became the latest Indian women's footballers to sign one-year contracts with Croatian heavyweight WFC Dinamo Zagreb following a trial at the Nation Centre for Excellence in Rajarhat, Kolkata. The duo were spotted by the club's head coach Marija Damjanovic.

Kashmina, who hails from Manipur, and 22-year-old Kiran, a tribal girl from the Balod district of Chhattisgarh, had their first training stints with the team on Wednesday in Zagreb, the Croatian capital.

For both Kiran and Kashmina, who came out of poverty-stricken rural areas, it was a dream come true moment.

"I am really excited to prove that we can do as well as anyone else. I have big dreams and eventually want to see India play at the World Cup," Kiran, who plied her trade for Kerala Blasters Women and Sethu FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL) before, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

🚨 | NT midfielder Kashmina and Former KBFC & Sethu FC forward Kiran Pisda have completed their moves to Croatian top-tier club ZNK Dinamo Zagreb. [@MarcusMergulhao] #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/NlsgBexx11 — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) November 8, 2023

For Kashmina, who could not even afford to buy a pair of boots and picked one from a dustbin, it is a rag to rich story. Kashmina, who played for several clubs in the IWL, won the inaugural IWL with Eastern Sporting Union before completing a hat-trick of titles with Gokulam Kerala.

"I come from an extremely poor family, so when I wanted boots, my parents couldn’t afford them. I luckily found boots in a dustbin. They were burnt, thrown away after a fire at the shop. I picked them up, wore them and played,” said Kashmina, who is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and striker.

24-year-old Kashmina and Kiran became the fourth Indian signings for Dinamo Zagreb after Soumya Guguloth and Jyoti Chouhan, who joined the club in 2022. Jyoti is the first Indian footballer to score a hat-trick in European club football. Soumya had a one-year stint with the Croatian club.

There were a total of 27 footballers participated in the trials vying for contracts with clubs from Australia and Europe.

Apart from Dinamo Zagreb, Western United FC Melbourne, Adelaide United FC, Perth SC and Marbella FC conducted the trials.