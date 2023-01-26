Log In
Football

Kanyashree Cup: East Bengal in final; gets closer to IWL berth

East Bengal and Sribhumi FC will vie for an IWL berth in the Kanyashree Cup final.

East Bengal women's team (Source: East Bengal/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 25 Jan 2023 9:04 PM GMT

East Bengal women's team defeated neighbours Mohammedan SC in the semi-final of the ongoing Kanyashree Cup to reach the finals. The Red and Gold Brigade won 3-0 on Wednesday and got one step closer to getting an IWL berth.

Winning the cup competition will give the winners a place in the new season of the Indian Women's League. East Bengal will face Sreebhumi FC in the final.

While Rimpa Haldar (45+1', 60') scored a brace, Mousumi Murmu (74') netted the other goal against Mohammedan. On the other hand, Sreebhumi eked out a 1-0 win in the semis against West Bengal Police Club.

Interestingly, both finalists topped their respective groups with staggering number of goals scored, and none conceded by either side. The final will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on 28th January, Saturday from 2 pm IST.

