Kaka, Diego Forlan star as South American Panthers win FIFA Legends Cup
A team of South American legends comprising Kaka, Diego Forlan, Ronaldinho, Javier Zanetti and others won the tournament for retired footballers on the sidelines of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
South America has conquered the football world once again! Argentina may have won the FIFA World Cup, but also on the sidelines in Qatar, a team of retired South American Legends won the FIFA Legends Cup - an 8-team tournament featuring former players - over the weekend.
It was a Diego Forlan hat-trick and goals from Kaka and Javier Zanetti which gave the South American Panthers a 5-3 victory over the Northern Bears in the FIFA Legends Cup final. Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Maxi Rodriguez and Diego Lugano were some other who were part of the winning squad.
The FIFA Legends Cup saw the eight teams – African Lions, Northern Bears, East Tigers, Arab Falcons, European Wolves, South American Panthers, European Dragons and South American Eagles – split into two groups of four, with the top two from each qualifying for the semi-finals.
Each of the eight teams had 12 players, eight of whom were men, two goalkeepers, and two women. The matches were six versus six in indoor arenas without throw-ins or corner kicks.
The winning team:
FIFA Legends Cup Teams
Here's some of the most notable players from across the 8 teams.
African Lions - Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Yaya Toure, Ayegbeni Yakubu, El Hadji Diouf
Northern Bears - Jorge Campos
East Tigers - Tim Cahill
European Wolves - Iker Casillas, Lothar Matthaus, Alessandro Nesta, Francesco Totti, Juergen Klinsmann
South American Panthers - Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Maxi Rodriguez, Kaka, Javier Zanetti, Diego Forlan
European Dragons - Peter Schmeichel, Luis Figo, Wesley Sneijder, Andrei Shevchenko, Zvonimir Boban, Hristo Stoichkov
South American Eagles - Rene Higuita, Juan Pablo Sorin, Claudio Pizarro, Ivan Zamorano