Kaka, Diego Forlan star as South American Panthers win FIFA Legends Cup

South America has conquered the football world once again! Argentina may have won the FIFA World Cup, but also on the sidelines in Qatar, a team of retired South American Legends won the FIFA Legends Cup - an 8-team tournament featuring former players - over the weekend.

It was a Diego Forlan hat-trick and goals from Kaka and Javier Zanetti which gave the South American Panthers a 5-3 victory over the Northern Bears in the FIFA Legends Cup final. Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Maxi Rodriguez and Diego Lugano were some other who were part of the winning squad.

The FIFA Legends Cup saw the eight teams – African Lions, Northern Bears, East Tigers, Arab Falcons, European Wolves, South American Panthers, European Dragons and South American Eagles – split into two groups of four, with the top two from each qualifying for the semi-finals.

Each of the eight teams had 12 players, eight of whom were men, two goalkeepers, and two women. The matches were six versus six in indoor arenas without throw-ins or corner kicks.

Totti, Del Piero, Kakà, Terry, Casillas, Zanetti, Roberto Carlos, MaterazziThe Fifa Legends Cup in Doha pic.twitter.com/kUMxZCdHl2 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 15, 2022

The winning team:

Que moral! 🤩A nossa técnica Rosana Augusto foi convidada pela @FIFAcom para ir ao Qatar participar da competição FIFA Legends Cup e foi campeã 🏆 com o time sul-americano👏Será que a "profê" tava bem acompanhada?📸: FIFA pic.twitter.com/aRpvGKD3Sv — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) December 18, 2022

FIFA Legends Cup Teams

Here's some of the most notable players from across the 8 teams.

African Lions - Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Yaya Toure, Ayegbeni Yakubu, El Hadji Diouf

Northern Bears - Jorge Campos

East Tigers - Tim Cahill

European Wolves - Iker Casillas, Lothar Matthaus, Alessandro Nesta, Francesco Totti, Juergen Klinsmann

South American Panthers - Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Maxi Rodriguez, Kaka, Javier Zanetti, Diego Forlan

European Dragons - Peter Schmeichel, Luis Figo, Wesley Sneijder, Andrei Shevchenko, Zvonimir Boban, Hristo Stoichkov

South American Eagles - Rene Higuita, Juan Pablo Sorin, Claudio Pizarro, Ivan Zamorano