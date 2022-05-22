Juan Ferrando credits fans cheering amid thunderstorms in motivating ATK Mohun Bagan to win

ATK Mohun Bagan pulled off a magic trick as they overturned their 4-2 loss against Gokulam Kerala with a 4-0 win against cross border rivals Bashundhara Kings. However, despite the comfortable scoreline, the task was a huge deal given the stormy and rainy weather at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan which had almost put the game at halt.



However, returning back to the field the players had a different approach to the game together. They played an overall dominant game, with Liston Colaco finding his maiden hat-trick. While the success was credited to coach Ferrando's tactics, the Spaniard claimed to have derived motivation from the fans who were in the stands waiting to watch their favourite team win amidst the adverse climatic conditions with heavy rain and blaring thunderstorms. The fans have not only stayed back, they chanted the team slogan with sheer enthusiasm.



"It rained a lot. After the rain stopped when I checked I saw the supporters stayed to support us. That was fantastic. I was feeling that this is our moment." said the coach.



Ferrando and co. awarded them with a victory at the home ground, keeping their qualification hopes alive. As the match concluded the stadium was filled with chants.

