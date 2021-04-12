Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC and Australian attacker Joel Chianese have agreed terms for a one-year extension till the end of the 2021-22 season, the club can confirm. The 31-year-old Aussie who can play in multiple positions in attack, will now join his former side Perth Glory on a short-term deal till the end of the current 2020-21 A-League season.

🚨 Official Announcement! @Joel_Chianese agrees terms for one-year extension with Hyderabad FC; to join @PerthGloryFC on a short-term deal till the end of their season. #HyderabadFC 💛🖤https://t.co/d1qlNs3U96 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) April 12, 2021

After missing some initial games with an injury, Joel returned with a bang for Manolo Marquez's men scoring three times and providing one assist in 12 appearances. A constant threat in attack, he combined well with the Indian and overseas players up front as Hyderabad FC put on an impressive run in the ISL 2020-21.



We wish Joel the very best with Perth Glory in the current A-League season.