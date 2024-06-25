ISL Transfers: Jeremy Manzorro joins Mumbai City FC on a free transfer

French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro has joined Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2024-25 from Jamshedpur FC on a free transfer, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old began his senior professional career with Stade de Reims in France and has since showcased his skills in various leagues across the globe, including Bulgaria (PFC Slavia Sofia), Lithuania (FK Žalgiris), and Kazakhstan (Tobol and Astana). He has participated in elite European competitions like the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. His accolades include the Lithuanian Cup, the Kazakh Cup, and two consecutive Kazakh league titles.



Manzorro moved to India in 2023 to join Jamshedpur FC, making 24 appearances and scoring six goals with two assists during the 2023-24 season. He is renowned for his precise passes and free kicks, notably scoring back-to-back 30-yard strikes against Punjab FC and a dramatic 97th-minute free-kick winner against East Bengal FC.



Known for his silky footwork, creative flair, and diverse passing range, Manzorro also brings valuable experience that complements the balance of the Islanders' squad.



"I have enjoyed my time in India so far and am excited to stay for another season. Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful teams in the ISL and has a history of winning titles. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I'm thrilled to start this new chapter in my life in the vibrant city of Mumbai and contribute to the club's success. My goal is to help the team achieve its objectives and bring more silverware to the club," Jeremy said about his move to Mumbai City FC.

Coach Petr Kratky welcomed Jermey to the team, saying, "Jérémy is very skillful and has a deep understanding of the game, which is evident when he plays. His experience will be crucial for the team, and he will play a key role in the squad. We were convinced of his qualities during the course of the previous season, and I am excited to have him with us for the upcoming season."