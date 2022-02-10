Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters
In today's Indian Super League match, Jamshedpur FC will face Kerala Blasters in the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 10 Feb 2022 3:54 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 5' Game ends as JFC registers a heavy 3-0 win.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
INTO INJURY TIME
90' 5 minutes added.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:44 PM GMT
KBFC CHANGE
86' Givson comes in place of Puitea for KBFC.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:44 PM GMT
JFC CHANGE
84' Jitendra is replaced by Mobashir for JFC.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:41 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
83' Hartley goes into the books.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:40 PM GMT
KBFC CHANGES
80' Hormipam and Chencho comes in for Sahal and Leskovic for KBFC.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:34 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
75' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:31 PM GMT
JFC CHANGE
72' Boris, Pronay and Chima is replaced by Doungel, Lima and Pandita for JFC.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:27 PM GMT
68' Excellent effort from Ritwik from an cute angle but unluckily his strike missed the target by a couple of inches.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
- 10 Feb 2022 3:22 PM GMT
63' Long ranger from Boris but his strike couldn't find the target.
#JFC 3-0 KBFC
