Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-10T21:24:18+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match, Jamshedpur FC will face Kerala Blasters in the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC Kerala Blasters 
