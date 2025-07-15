Jamshedpur FC sign Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jayesh Rane and Nishu Kumar

Jamshedpur FC has bolstered its squad for the Durand Cup with the signing of three seasoned Indian players, forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia, midfielder Jayesh Rane, and defender Nishu Kumar. With the tournament around the corner and all group matches set to be played at home in the JRD Tata Sports Complex, these additions further strengthen the squad for the Asia’s oldest tournament.

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, 27, captained India’s U-19 side and made his senior international debut at just 19 against Puerto Rico. He began his professional journey with Bengaluru FC in 2016 before stints at Punjab FC, Odisha FC, and Mumbai City FC.

“I’m so happy to join Jamshedpur FC. Looking forward to help the team reach its target. Can’t wait to play in front of the amazing fans,” Daniel said.

Jayesh Rane brings proven class and stability to midfield. At 32, he is experienced, starting with Mumbai FC youth setup in the I-League before making his mark at Chennaiyin FC, Aizawl FC, Bengaluru FC, and Mumbai City FC.

I’m really glad to be here with Jamshedpur FC. It’s a club with passionate fans and a strong vision, and I am looking forward to contributing on the pitch and helping the team achieve its goals.” Said Jayesh Rane.

Left-back Nishu Kumar is another addition to the squad.

The player has honed his skills at the Chandigarh Football Academy and the AIFF Elite Academy before earning his place in India’s U-20 squad for the AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers. His professional career includes spells with Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and East Bengal FC in the ISL.

“I am really excited about this new chapter with Jamshedpur FC. The team had a strong campaign under Coach Khalid last season and the passion of the fans has always stood out. Every time I have played at the Furnace as an opponent, I have felt the energy in the stands, and it is something I have always admired. I am now looking forward to giving my best for the club and playing in front of the JFC supporters,” Nishu said.

Head coach Khalid Jamil welcomed the new faces and pointed to the Durand Cup as an ideal proving ground.

“These players bring experience and quality in important positions. We’ll be watching them closely in the Durand Cup as they settle in and show us how they can contribute to the team’s goals,” Khalid said.

The Durand Cup will see Jamshedpur FC play all their group stage matches at home, with the first game scheduled for 24 July against Tribhuvan Army FT, then Indian Army FT on 29 July, and 1Ladakh FC on 8 August.