ISL: Jamshedpur FC penalised 3 points for fielding an ineligible player vs Mumbai City

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee, on Wednesday, imposed a three-point penalty on Jamshedpur FC for failing to field the required number of Indian players on the pitch during its Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Mumbai City FC on March 8.



The AIFF DC has also handed Jamshedpur FC a 0-3 defeat in the match that originally ended in a 1-1 draw.

Going by the rules for the 2023-24 season, Mumbai City should get the three points.

Following the match in Jamshedpur, Mumbai City FC lodged a formal protest with the AIFF, citing Jamshedpur FC's failure to field a minimum of seven domestic players on the pitch at all times during their match.

"Based on this judgment, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee declared the match a forfeiture. Consequently, three points were awarded to Mumbai City FC, altering the scoreline to 3-0 in favour of the Islanders," a release from the ISL stated.

The three points will help Mumbai City strengthen its position on top of the table. The Islanders currently have 41 points from 19 matches, two points more than Mohun Bagan Super Giant, despite having played an extra game.

Following the point deduction, Jamshedpur FC went down to eighth position with 20 points from 19 matches.