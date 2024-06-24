Khalid Jamil becomes first Indian coach to secure contract extension with an ISL club

Jamshedpur Football Club has retained Khalid Jamil as head coach for the next two years, making him the first Indian coach to achieve this milestone.

“I’m excited, grateful, and really happy today,” said Khalid after signing the extension, which runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Khalid, an experienced and highly regarded AFC Pro Licensed Coach and FPAI Coach of the Year 2020-21, took over as Jamshedpur's head coach in the middle of the previous season when the club had won only 2 out of 11 games. His appointment brought immediate results, with the club reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup, winning all three league games. Under his guidance, Jamshedpur FC gained 11 points with 3 wins and 2 draws in his first 5 ISL games, remaining unbeaten and staying in the playoff race until the penultimate game of the ISL 2023-24.

"We want to win the ISL. Our fans deserve it for the tremendous support they show every time. We are forming a team that will give their all to achieve this in every training session and match, both players and staff. When I spoke to the club management, we had a common vision on how we wanted to build from the last season and address the shortcomings. Jamshedpur has an amazing fan base with a huge legacy of football with the Tata Football Academy and the JSA League, which is now almost 80 years old,” said Khalid, the elated I-League Best Coach Award 2016-17 winner.

“We want to leverage this legacy and take the club by performing consistently in ISL - which is what the club deserves. We have to work hard every day, improve and perform.”



Jamshedpur FC's CEO, Mukul Choudhari, said, “We are delighted to have retained Khalid as our head coach. His involvement provides stability and clarity for the future and helps us all move forward together effectively. Khalid’s track record matches our aspirations. His understanding of the game, exhaustive experience, thorough understanding of Indian football, man management, commitment, and passion have translated into stellar achievements for an Indian coach and a matter of pride for our country. We are already working hard on all the preparations for the upcoming ISL season with Khalid being the right person to take the club forward.”

With the busiest ever Indian football calendar ahead, the club is slated to play in the Durand Cup, the Indian Super League, and the Super Cup. The club's pre-season camp is tentatively expected to begin in July, with a slate of prospective signings to be announced in the coming weeks.