Jamshedpur FC announce squad for RFDL

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on Sunday announced its squad for the Reliance Foundation Development League slated in Goa from April 15, which consists of three players from its ISL team.

The squad consists of Sandip Mandi, Vishal Yadav and Mohit Singh Dhami, who plied their trade in the league winning run of Jamshedpur in the recently concluded ISL 2021-22 season, the franchise stated. Jamshedpur FC will be featuring their youth team (TFA), which will compete alongside Reliance Foundation Youth Champs and six other ISL clubs -- Bengaluru, Chennaiyin, Goa, Hyderabad, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City.

The team will be led by their head coach Carlos Santamarina, the Spaniard deployed at the Tata Football Academy by Atletico de Madrid for over three years now.

🎙️"The RF Development League is a very good chance for our academy players. They need this experience to play in big leagues like ISL in the future."- Carlos Santamarina on the league's 1st edition and more.





Squad:



Goalkeepers: Vishal Yadav, Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami.

Defenders: Sandip Mandi, Rishi, Saphabha, Deepak Hansdah, Gopal Hembram, Ankit Toppo, Nayan Tamang, Piush Thakuri, Kojam Beyong, Aryan Sonowal, Raj Mukhi.

Midfielders: Keisan Angelo Singh, Advait Sumbly, Hijam Lenin Singh, Phijam Vikash Singh, Anand Kumar, Robin Das, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei.

Forwards: Nikhil Barla, Khullakpam Sakir Ali, Lalruatmawia.

Travelling Staff: Carlos Santamarina (Head Coach), Indranil Chakraborty (Asst. Coach), Subrata Dasgupta (GK Coach), V. Ramkrishna (Academy Manager), Md. Salah (Physiotherapist), Abhishek Ganguly (Team Manager).