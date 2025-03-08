IWL: Sreebhumi FC came from behind to dominate HOPS FC at home

Mousumi Murmu ran the show, scoring four goals as newly-promoted Sribhumi FC routed HOPS FC 5-2 in the 2024-25 Indian Women’s League at the Bibhutibhushan Stadium in Barrackpore, West Bengal, on Saturday.

Mousumi became the second player and first Indian to score four goals in the IWL this season. After the win, Sujata Kar’s Sribhumi rose to fifth place with nine points from seven games.

HOPS, meanwhile, remained winless and rock bottom with a solitary point. The Delhi side is already six points away from safety and in real danger of relegation.

HOPS took a surprise lead inside just seven minutes when Varsha Rani’s long-range shot was palmed onto the crossbar by Aditi Chauhan, but the rebound fell kindly for Debika Tanti, who tapped it in from a couple of yards out.

Sreebhumi made a comeback

However, the Delhi side’s dream start under new head coach Om Prakash Chhibber didn’t last long as it was one-way traffic after that. Sribhumi equalized in the 21st minute after a brilliant cross from the right by Rimpa Haldar found Mousumi Murmu in the box.

The winger deceived her marker, Sharda, and squeezed the ball through her legs to open her account. HOPS goalkeeper Jyoti Tumung had come out of her line but to no avail, as she could only watch the ball go in.

As Sribhumi maintained the pressure, HOPS became increasingly passive and cooped up inside their half. That may have closed off passing channels to an extent, but there was nothing that could’ve been done about Sribhumi’s second goal in the 45th minute.

Bala Devi laid the ball for Arina Devi 20 yards out, and the midfielder shot the first time with her laces. The ball thundered off the bar and went in. It was Arina’s second goal of the season, and both have come from outside the box.

Bala got her second assist after the restart, flicking a header for Mousumi inside the box, who reached it a fraction of a second quicker than Rinku Devi and side-footed it into the bottom corner.

Mousumi scores a hat-trick

HOPS got a glimmer of hope when captain Aarti slotted in Gladys Amfobea’s low cross with a first-time finish to make it 3-2. However, two minutes later, Mousumi put the game to bed with her hat-trick goal in the 69th minute, and in some style — a stunning right-footed shot from 25 yards that nestled into the bottom corner.

The drama continued in the final 10 minutes as HOPS earned a penalty after Queenable Amankrah fouled Shailja, but Aditi pulled off a solid save to deny Santosh from scoring HOPS’s third.

Ultimately, Mousumi wrapped up the scoring with her fourth goal in the 88th minute. Served on a plate by another inch perfect cross from Rimpa, she took a touch before poking it past Jyoti to make it 5-2.