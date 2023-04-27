Football
IWL 2023 LIVE: CRPF FC v/s Odisha FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Indian Women's League clash between Odisha and CRPF FC.
CRPF FC is all set to take on Odisha FC in a IWL encounter at the Transtadia Arena in Ahmedabad.
Live Updates
- 27 April 2023 12:27 PM GMT
66' - Jasoda Munda SCORESSS!
Bala Devi turns into assist provider this time, as Jasoda Munda scores after coming off the bench.
CRPF 0-6 OFC
- 27 April 2023 12:27 PM GMT
65' - Bala scores a SCREAMER!
A long shot from Bala Devi and it curves insanely to beat the goalkeeper and find its way into the net.
CRPF 0-5 OFC
- 27 April 2023 12:20 PM GMT
59' - CRPF looking no match
CRPF FC look no match to Odisha FC. The former hardly even have the possession. But, Odisha are unable to find more goals.
- 27 April 2023 12:10 PM GMT
49' - Odisha continue to dominate
Three minutes into the second half and Odisha FC have started from where they left off in the first half with constant attacks.
- 27 April 2023 11:52 AM GMT
HALF TIME!
That's the end of the first half. Odisha FC were expected to dominate this contest and they did exactly the same. CRPF FC will need a miracle, if they are to even put up a fight against this side.
CRPF 0-4 OFC
- 27 April 2023 11:48 AM GMT
47' - LYNDA SCORESSS!
Odisha FC are on a roll here. Grace with a beautiful cross before a forward rushing CRPF goalkeeper reaches the ball, and all Lynda has to do is tap it in.
CRPF 0-4 OFC
- 27 April 2023 11:46 AM GMT
4 minutes added
End of the regulation 45 minutes and we have 4 extra minutes added to the first half.
- 27 April 2023 11:45 AM GMT
Odisha score their third
Just before the half-time Odisha FC score their third goal.
CRPF 0-3 OFC