IWL: Kickstart FC register their first win of the season

The Indian Women’s League 2024-25 saw its Round Seven opener at the Nehru Stadium as Kickstart FC finally managed to shrug off their winless tag with a 2-0 victory over Sethu FC on Thursday.

The winners, who scored both their goals in the second half, struck through Ghanaian striker Philomena Abakah (55’) and India's Renu (90+ 1’).

With this win, Kickstart FC strengthened their position on the points table with six points in seven matches, while Sethu FC missed out on an opportunity to climb a place further ahead in the league. Sethu FC have collected 10 points from seven matches.

As the game kicked off, both teams wasted no time in setting the tempo, eager to take control of the game. On the right wing, Kickstart’s Dangmei Grace was a constant menace, tirelessly delivering crosses into the box and even stepping into the striker’s role when needed.

Malavika P, on the other hand, mirrored her impact for Sethu FC, orchestrating attacks with her sharp runs into the box.

Kickstart FC end their winless streak in Chennai

Kickstart FC finally broke the deadlock through Philomena Abakah, who rose to the occasion with a well-placed header off a long free kick in the 55th minute. The Ghanaian found herself unmarked in the box and made no mistake, guiding the ball into the near corner to put her team ahead.

The winners showed no signs of slowing down after taking the lead. As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Kickstart FC delivered the final blow. A perfect pass from the right found Renu, who, with a delicate tap-in, sealed the victory, leaving Sethu FC with no way back.

Hadijah Nandago played a pivotal role for Sethu FC, constantly dropping deep to orchestrate play. Her link-up passes and movement created vital spaces, allowing her team to build momentum in attacks, but Kickstart FC’s goalkeeper, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, foiled all their efforts with crucial saves.