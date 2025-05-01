Football
IWL and I-League 2024-25: Individual and team awards announced
Fazila Ikwaput has been named the "Best Striker" for the second consecutive season.
Fazila Ikwaput has once again proven her dominance in the Indian Women's League (IWL). The Gokulam Kerala FC striker has been named the "Best Striker" in the IWL 2024-25 for the second consecutive season, thanks to her remarkable tally of 24 goals throughout the campaign.
The prolific forward has been a consistent performer for Gokulam Kerala FC, building on her previous season's success with even more impressive numbers this time around. Her goal-scoring prowess has been instrumental in her team's campaign, consistently finding the back of the net against the toughest opposition.
Meanwhile, in the I-League, Colombian star David Castañeda Muñoz of Sreenidi Deccan FC claimed both the "Best Player of the League" and "Highest Scorer" awards with an impressive 17 goals to his name. His consistent performances throughout the season have made him one of the standout players in the competition.
The Churchill Brothers coach, Dimitris Dimitriou, received the prestigious Syed Abdul Rahim Award for Best Coach. Under his guidance, Churchill Brothers had an impressive season, with midfielder Pape Gassama also being recognized for his excellence by winning the Best Midfielder award.
Among the emerging talents, Delhi FC's 19-year-old forward Hridaya Jain was acknowledged as the Best Emerging Player, highlighting the league's commitment to recognizing and nurturing young talent in Indian football.
Indian Women's League 2024-25 awards:
Best Striker: Fazila Ikwaput (24 goals) – Gokulam Kerala FC
Best Goalkeeper: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu – East Bengal FC
Best Defender: Purnima Kumari – Sethu FC
Best Midfielder: Hemam Shilky Devi – Gokulam Kerala FC
Best Match Organisation: Gokulam Kerala FC
Best Media Activities: East Bengal FC
I-League 2024-25 awards:
Best Player of the League: David Castañeda Muñoz – Sreenidi Deccan FC
Highest Scorer of the League: David Castañeda Muñoz (17 goals) – Sreenidi Deccan FC
Syed Abdul Rahim Award for Best Coach: Dimitris Dimitriou – Churchill Brothers FC Goa
Best Midfielder: Pape Gassama – Churchill Brothers FC Goa
Jarnail Singh Award for Best Defender: Daniel Gonçalves – Shillong Lajong FC
Best Goalkeeper: Jaspreet Singh – Namdhari FC
Best Emerging Player: Hridaya Jain – Delhi FC
Fair Play Award: Dempo SC
Best Match Organisation: Gokulam Kerala FC
Best Media Activities: Rajasthan United FC