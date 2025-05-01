IWL and I-League 2024-25: Individual and team awards announced

Fazila Ikwaput has once again proven her dominance in the Indian Women's League (IWL). The Gokulam Kerala FC striker has been named the "Best Striker" in the IWL 2024-25 for the second consecutive season, thanks to her remarkable tally of 24 goals throughout the campaign.

The prolific forward has been a consistent performer for Gokulam Kerala FC, building on her previous season's success with even more impressive numbers this time around. Her goal-scoring prowess has been instrumental in her team's campaign, consistently finding the back of the net against the toughest opposition.

Meanwhile, in the I-League, Colombian star David Castañeda Muñoz of Sreenidi Deccan FC claimed both the "Best Player of the League" and "Highest Scorer" awards with an impressive 17 goals to his name. His consistent performances throughout the season have made him one of the standout players in the competition.

The Churchill Brothers coach, Dimitris Dimitriou, received the prestigious Syed Abdul Rahim Award for Best Coach. Under his guidance, Churchill Brothers had an impressive season, with midfielder Pape Gassama also being recognized for his excellence by winning the Best Midfielder award.

Among the emerging talents, Delhi FC's 19-year-old forward Hridaya Jain was acknowledged as the Best Emerging Player, highlighting the league's commitment to recognizing and nurturing young talent in Indian football.

🚨#News l IWL and I-League 2024-25 season awards announced🏆



Here's the list of all the award winners of the IWL and I league 2024-25👇#Ileague #IWL #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/azGuIgaJVp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 1, 2025

Indian Women's League 2024-25 awards:

Best Striker: Fazila Ikwaput (24 goals) – Gokulam Kerala FC

Best Goalkeeper: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu – East Bengal FC

Best Defender: Purnima Kumari – Sethu FC

Best Midfielder: Hemam Shilky Devi – Gokulam Kerala FC

Best Match Organisation: Gokulam Kerala FC

Best Media Activities: East Bengal FC

I-League 2024-25 awards:

Best Player of the League: David Castañeda Muñoz – Sreenidi Deccan FC

Highest Scorer of the League: David Castañeda Muñoz (17 goals) – Sreenidi Deccan FC

Syed Abdul Rahim Award for Best Coach: Dimitris Dimitriou – Churchill Brothers FC Goa

Best Midfielder: Pape Gassama – Churchill Brothers FC Goa

Jarnail Singh Award for Best Defender: Daniel Gonçalves – Shillong Lajong FC

Best Goalkeeper: Jaspreet Singh – Namdhari FC

Best Emerging Player: Hridaya Jain – Delhi FC

Fair Play Award: Dempo SC

Best Match Organisation: Gokulam Kerala FC

Best Media Activities: Rajasthan United FC