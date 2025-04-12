IWL: HOPS FC relegated to second division after a home defeat against Sribhumi

Relegation from Indian Women’s League 2024-25 was confirmed for HOPS FC, who suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Sribhumi FC at the Ambedkar Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Apurna Narzary (24’), Sandra Atinga (79’), and Rimpa Haldar (84’) sealed a comfortable win for Sribhumi, who extended their unbeaten run to three matches. The first half ended 1-0 in the away side’s favour.

Heading into the fixture, HOPS were embroiled in a tight relegation scrap involving Odisha FC and Nita FA. To stand any chance of survival, they needed to win both of their remaining matches. However, Saturday’s performance proved to be the final blow.

HOPS remain at the bottom of the table with eight points from 13 games, making it mathematically impossible for them to climb out of the relegation zone — even if they win their final match against Sethu FC. Odisha FC is placed a rung above them at the seventh spot with 12 points from as many matches.

Sribhumi, meanwhile, is on a high. With East Bengal already crowned champions, Sribhumi is placed third with 19 points from 13 matches.

From the outset, Sribhumi took command of the match, dominating possession and using the width of the pitch effectively. Their quick passing and structured movement made it difficult for HOPS to find any rhythm.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute. A powerful strike from Ngangom Bala Devi inside the box was blocked at full stretch by HOPS goalkeeper Kajal. However, the ball rebounded into the path of Apurna Narzary, who calmly finished to give Sribhumi the lead.

HOPS had a golden opportunity to respond when Gladys Amfobea was brought down inside the area. The Ghanaian forward stepped up to take the resulting penalty, but her effort lacked conviction and was easily saved by Sribhumi’s goalkeeper, Aditi Chauhan, who dived the right way to preserve her team’s advantage.

Sribhumi remained in control, but a series of missed chances in front of the goal meant they went into half-time with just a 1–0 lead.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Sribhumi created wave after wave of attacks, and the pressure eventually told in the 79th minute when Sandra Atinga curled home a stunning free-kick from a tight angle, doubling her side’s lead.

With HOPS visibly deflated, Sribhumi added a third in the 84th minute. A clever layoff by Bala Devi found Rimpa Haldar, who showed composure to slot home and round off a comprehensive performance.

Bibicha, Karishma secure IWL survival for Kickstart FC

Kickstart FC mathematically ensured survival in the IWL 2024-25 after a 2-0 win over Sethu FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Saturday, April 12.

All the damage was done early in the first half as Laishram Bibicha Devi and Karishma Shirvoikar scored in the 14th and 17th minutes, respectively. The Bengaluru side have risen to the fourth place, with 17 points, five clear of the relegation zone with only one game to play.

With their sixth defeat in the last eight games, Sethu FC slipped to fifth place with 16 points.

On the other hand, it has been a remarkable turnaround for Kickstart, who failed to win any of the first six matches and spent nine rounds in the relegation zone, but picked up form at the right time to secure safety and a sixth straight season in the IWL.

Kickstart meant business right from the start and were deserving of their two-goal advantage inside 17 minutes. Ranjana Chanu, operating on the left wing, was the principal creator behind both goals.

The India international’s 14th-minute corner caused trouble in the Sethu box. K Ngopawdi tried to clear, but it was rather weak, and the ball fell for Laishram Bibicha Devi, who thumped it home through a forest of legs to make it 1-0 for the hosts.

Ranjana worked her magic three minutes later, releasing Joanitah Ainembazi in the penalty area with a clever through ball. The Ugandan was unselfish and squared it for Karishma Shirvoikar, who slotted it into the empty net from six yards out.

Ainembazi could have tripled the lead in the 37th minute when she found herself one-on-one with Sethu goalkeeper Gyurme Tamang again. But this time, the striker fluffed her lines, toe-poking the shot miles wide of the near post.

Sethu, desperate for the comeback, did see plenty more of the ball in the second half but struggled to create much from open play. Kickstart goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi had a relatively comfortable evening between the sticks.

Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi even brought her off for the final 10 minutes, handing substitute goalkeeper Aiswarya a second appearance of the season.

Kickstart was smart enough, deciding to preserve their lead and play on the counter, but they were also guilty of missing a few good opportunities to add to their tally.

Winger Dangmei Grace was more involved in the second period, making use of the space on the right, but lacking the final product.

Fellow India international Renu, who had come off the bench, attempted a couple of wayward shots. On another occasion, she met Grace’s cross but shot it straight at Tamang in the Sethu goal.

Ultimately, it was a disappointing show from Sethu FC, who were lacklustre in attack and rather disoriented at the back. Kickstart took their chances when it mattered and were justly rewarded with three points.