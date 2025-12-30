IWL 2026: East Bengal humble SESA FA; Sribhumi face first defeat of the season

The defending champions East Bengal women registered a massive 9-0 win over SESA FC, while Sribhumi FC faced its first defeat of the season at matchday 4 of IWL 2025-26 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, NITA FA continued to lead the league table with a win over Garhwal FC, while Gokulam Kerala handed Kickstart FC its fourth consecutive defeat.

East Bengal FC 9-0 SESA FA

The Moshal Girls put up a dominant display, putting 9 goals past the defence of Goa's newly promoted SESA FA in their third game of the season at Kalyani Stadium.

Ugandan Forward Fazila Ikwaput (9', 22', 25', 72') scored four goals, while India international Soumya Gugoloth (6', 54', 86' ) scored a hat-trick. Sulanjana Raul (17') and Resti Nanziri (40') also scored one goal each.

The win took East Bengal to 9 points from 3 matches, sitting in 2nd place behind NITA FA on the points table, with one game in hand. SESA FC, meanwhile, suffered their fourth successive defeat to remain at bottom.

NITA FA 1-0 Garhwal FC

NITA Football Academy extended their unbeaten run in the Indian Women’s League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Garhwal United FC at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

An early strike from Pyari Xaxa (7’) proved decisive as the league leaders tightened their grip at the top of the table.

The win took Nita FA to 10 points from four matches, comprising three wins and a draw. Garhwal United, meanwhile, suffered their second successive defeat and remain on six points after four outings.

Sethu FC 4-2 Sribhumi FC

Sethu FC finally returned to winning ways, defeating Sribhumi FC 4-2 in their fourth match of the season at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Lynda Kom Serto (10’, 18’, 90+5’) scored a hat-trick for Sethu, while Abigail Antwi (46’) netted one. Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar (50’, 87’) netted two for Sribhumi.

Sethu, with this result, climbs to the third spot on the IWL table with seven points from four matches, while Sribhumi, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign, drop to fourth with six points from three games.

Gokulam Kerala 1-0 Kickstart FC

Gokulam Kerala FC registered its first win of the 2025-26 Indian Women’s League season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kickstart FC at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

A second-half goal from captain Asem Devi Roja (65’) proved decisive as the three-time champions found their first win in their last five games.

The win took Gokulam to 5 points from four matches, comprising one win, one loss and two draws. Kickstart FC, meanwhile, suffered their fourth successive defeat and remained in the relegation zone for another week.