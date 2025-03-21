IWL: East Bengal solidify their top position with a win over Sethu FC

East Bengal beat Sethu FC 4-2 in a high-scoring encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, to extend their lead at the top of the IWL 2024-25 table. The Red and Golds led 3-1 at half-time.

Elshaddai Acheampong (5’ p, 16’) scored an early brace, setting the tempo for East Bengal. Resty Nanziri (45+3’) and Soumya Guguloth (88’) added one each to make it a comfortable win for the away side. Amnah Nababi (18’) and Hadijah Nandago (64’) scored one each for Sethu FC.

This win sees East Bengal extend their lead at the top of the table to four points. They are on 24 points from nine matches. Sethu, meanwhile, languishes at sixth with 10 points from nine matches, just one point ahead of Kickstart FC Karnataka in the drop zone.

East Bengal opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Elshaddai Acheampong was brought down inside the box, while through on goal. The referee duly pointed to the spot and Acheampong stepped up to put away her spot kick into the bottom corner.

It took East Bengal a mere ten more minutes to double their lead, Acheampong again causing havoc in the Sethu defense. Having picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, the Ghanaian charged through, brushing aside Sethu’s defenders with ease, before finishing neatly into the far bottom corner from inside the box.

Sethu, to their credit, pulled one back in the 18th minute when Hadijah Nandago capitalized on a loose aerial ball in the box to lob it past a charging Panthoi Chanu. The keeper even took a knee to her ribs for her troubles, causing a brief interruption in play.

East Bengal did not let Sethu capitalize on their goal though and kept the pressure dialed high. In first-half injury time, they got a third, when Resty Nanziri charged in from the right side of the box for slamming a strong shot towards the goal from a tight angle. Despite getting a hand to it, Sarangthem Khambi Chanu could do nothing to stop it going into the net.

Sethu struck again just after the hour mark in the second half when Nandago slammed in a cut-back from the right flank into the net. It was a goal constructed off a swift breakaway and finished with ease. The momentum suddenly shifted to the hosts and their right flank in particular threatening East Bengal’s defence.

Sethu’s lack of guile in the final third let them down though and as time ticked away East Bengal were able to keep them at bay and control the game. In the 88th minute, Soumya Guguloth effectively killed the game with a fourth for East Bengal.

Acheampong’ having drifted in from the left flank, drew Sethu’s defenders to her and laid the ball to Guguloth’s run from the right flank. The India international neatly finished in the bottom corner.

Nita FA’s second-half comeback leaves Odisha FC stunned

Rahama Jafaru was at the heart of a remarkable turnaround as Nita FA came from behind to defeat Odisha FC 2-1 in a dramatic IWL 2024-25 clash at the Capital Football Arena in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Neha (16’) had put Odisha FC in the lead, but Rahama Jafaru (72’) and Manisha Naik (75’) scored in the second half to win it for Nita FA.

The win saw Nita FA rise to third in the standings with 13 points from nine matches, registering four wins, one draw, and four losses. Meanwhile, Odisha FC slipped to fifth with 11 points from nine games, continuing their four-match winless streak.

Odisha FC came into the match as favorites and started with clear intent. Their attacking unit looked sharp early on, pressing high and dictating possession. It wasn’t long before they got their reward, as Neha opened the scoring in the 11th minute, taking advantage of a lapse in Nita’s defense to slot home the opener.

Riding high on the momentum, Odisha FC created more chances as they continued to control the tempo. However, poor finishing and a lack of composure in front of goal meant that they could not extend their lead. Their inability to convert those chances would later come back to haunt them.

Nita FA took their time to settle into the contest. After absorbing the initial pressure, they gradually began to organize themselves defensively and win back possession. The midfield started seeing more of the ball, and their forwards found better positioning in the final third.

The breakthrough came in the 72nd minute. A perfectly weighted pass pierced through Odisha’s backline to find Rahama Jafaru, who had timed her run brilliantly. With only the goalkeeper to beat, she showed immense composure to place the ball into the net and restore parity.

Barely had Odisha Women regrouped when Nita struck again. This time, Jafaru turned creator. After collecting the ball on the left flank, she delivered an accurate cross into the box where Manisha Naik rose to meet it. Her powerful header left the goalkeeper with no chance, and suddenly, the visitors were in front with just 15 minutes left on the clock.

Stung by the quick double blow, Odisha FC pushed forward in search of an equalizer. They threw bodies forward and tried to exploit the wings, but Nita FA held their defensive line well and remained compact in their half to notch up a win.