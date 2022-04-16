IWL: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala pump a dozen past Odisha Police

Gokulam Kerala FC began their title defence in the top-tier Indian Women's League on a ruthless note, slamming a dozen past a hapless Odisha Police on Saturday.

Indian attacking midfielder Manisha Kalyan wreaked havoc in opposition's defence with five goals (17th, 26th, 33rd, 48th, 73rd minutes) as the Aditi Chauhan-led side struck six goals in each half. Substitute Elshaddai (61st, 86th) struck a double, while the other goalscorers for the Malabarians were Win Theingi Tun (25th), Dangmei Grace (37th), Ranjana Chanu (70th) and Karishma Shirvolkar (77th).

The Kerala outfit also benefited from an own goal by their rivals when Manisha's cross was missed by Grace but it turned into her own net by Madhusmita in the 47th minute. The Punjab player gave Kerala the lead after a neatly worked one-two with Win Theingi Tun.

Win doubled the lead before Manisha added a third as Kerala struck two goals in two minutes to continue their rampage. An unmarked Manisha went on to complete her hattrick when she tapped home a 4-0 lead after being set up by Soumya from the right. Manisha turned the provider in the 37th minute when she deceived her opponent on the wing before crossing it in for Dangmei Grace to make it 5-0.

Gokulam Kerala struck a sixth just before the whistle as Manisha slammed her fourth. Just after the break, they raced to a 7-0 lead thanks to an own goal, and it was then substitute Elshaddai who got into the business with a double.

Kerala ran into double figures with two quickfire goals, the first a great run by left-back Ranjana before Manisha got her fifth. Elshaddai set up fellow substitute Karishma Shirvoikar to tap into an empty net to make it 11-0, before the former completed the rout with her brace that came off Dalima Chhibber's pass.



Sethu FC down debutants Mata Rukmani FC 6-1

Former champions Sethu FC ran riot against debutants Mata Rukmani FC with a 6-1 win in another match at the seventh Battalion ground here. The Madurai-based side struck twice in the first seven minutes of the game with Elizabeth Katunga and Indian international Anju Tamang scoring one each.

FULL-TIME! That's the end of the match at the 7th Battalion today! It was a convincing performance by Sethu FC, but Mata Rukmani managed to pull a consolation goal in the end.



They made it 3-0 in the 15th minute with a goal from Mariyammal, finishing off a move initiated by Anju. The fourth and fifth goals came in the 22nd and the 24th minutes respectively with Sanju and Lalrampari finding the back of the net.



With multiple Sethu players inside the Mata Rukmani area, Renu made the most of the chance and poked it home from close range to make 6-0 in the 70th minute. Rukmani managed to pull a consolation goal in the 79th minute with Reet Kashyap rushing in behind the Sethu defence to put it in.

Odisha Sports rally to beat ARA FC

Odisha Sports came back from behind to register a 3-1 victory over ARA FC in their opening match. Odisha Sports looked composed in the first quarter of the game, enjoying a 65 percent ball possession. Forward Satyabati Khadia twice came close to scoring before the half-hour mark, but couldn't convert in the final third.

