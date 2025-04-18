IWL: Champions East Bengal FC end the season with a big win over Gokulam

East Bengal FC’s first-half blitz was enough to beat Gokulam Kerala FC 3-0 in IWL 2024-25 at the East Bengal ground on Friday.

East Bengal were already sure to be champions before a ball had been kicked, but the result meant they have now beaten every team in the league en route to the title. All three goals were scored in the first half.

Elshaddai Acheampong (27’, 37’) got the Red and Golds’ party rolling with two goals, before Soumya Guguloth (42’) added one minutes ahead of the half-time whistle.

Despite being confirmed champions in waiting, East Bengal displayed remarkable professionalism and composure to not only play the game at hand but also put on a display that highlighted why they have cruised to the title this season.

In complete control

Right from the start, they stifled Gokulam and held the majority of possession and control over the game.

The first chance fell to Elshaddai Acheampong in the second minute. The Ghanaian’s first-time volley from Sandhiya Ranganathan’s cross fell straight to the goalkeeper. In the 19th minute, Acheampong missed a gilt-edged chance, heading over from five yards when unmarked.

The misses didn’t matter because in the 28th minute, she took her chance and made it count.

Having picked up a pass from Anju Tamang at the edge of the Gokulam box, Acheampong drove in, cut past the defenders with ease, before chipping the goalkeeper to give East Bengal the lead. The drums were still beating when she got a second 10 minutes later.

This time, it was her poacher’s instinct on display. Karthika Angamuthu’s cross had evaded the entire Gokulam defence and fell into her path at the back post. She duly tapped into an empty net.

Gokulam was crumbling, and things got worse right on the edge of halftime when Soumya Guguloth ran on to a through ball, rounded the goalkeeper, and finished smartly to add a third.

A seemingly competitive fixture had turned into a coronation by half-time. And East Bengal were in no mood to let up. This was the only team they had failed to beat this season, and they were keen to make amends.

Gokulam, to their credit, came out stronger in the second half and even tested Panthoi Chanu from distance within minutes of the restart. It was the closest they would get. East Bengal rode the game out with ease to seal the victory — a perfect end to the club’s season as champions.

Second-half comeback sees Nita FA hold Kickstart FC

In a dramatic end to their 2024–25 Indian Women’s League campaign, Nita FA held Kickstart FC to a thrilling 4-4 draw at the Capital Football Arena on Friday, thanks to a spirited second-half comeback.

Having already secured safety from relegation — courtesy Odisha FC’s defeat in their final match — Nita FA played without the weight of pressure and ended the season in sixth place with 14 points from as many matches.

Meanwhile, Kickstart FC, who looked to finish on a high, wrapped up their season in fourth place with 18 points from the same number of games.

The match burst into life within the first ten minutes, with Kickstart FC delivering an explosive start. Dangmei Grace opened the scoring as early as the 2nd minute with a composed finish, setting the tone for what looked to be a one-sided affair. Just two minutes later, Philomena Abakah doubled the lead with a neat strike from the edge of the box.

Karishma Shirvoikar made it 3-0 in the 9th minute, taking full advantage of a defensive lapse by Nita FA. Though Nita responded quickly through Yumnam Kamala Devi, who pulled one back in the 14th minute, the reprieve was short-lived.

Kickstart restored their three-goal cushion in the 32nd minute through Sanju, who pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area to make it 4-1.

The first half belonged entirely to Kickstart FC, but the second half witnessed a remarkable turnaround.

Nita FA, showing no signs of surrender, began chipping away at the deficit. Defender Jabamani Tudu gave her side hope in the 61st minute with a header from a set-piece. The goal shifted momentum, and Nita FA began pressing higher up the pitch, capitalising on Kickstart’s drop in intensity.

Their perseverance paid off in the 83rd minute when Ghanaian forward Sussana Konadu found space on the right and slotted past the keeper to bring the scoreline to 4-3.

Kickstart, rattled and visibly tiring, failed to regain control, and in the 89th minute, substitute Priya Rui Das completed the comeback with a calm finish that sent the Nita FA bench into wild celebrations.