IWL: Bibicha Devi’s match-winner takes Kickstart FC to top of table

Laishram Bibicha Devi scored in the 77th minute to give Kickstart FC the victory against a strong Sethu FC in the IWL at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. This victory puts Kickstart FC back at the top of the IWL table on 13 points from five matches, while Sethu FC stand in fourth place, just above Hops FC with seven points.

It was a game of few chances as both of the teams failed to control possession in the midfield. It was an even first half and no clear chances were created in the first 15 minutes of the match. The first shot at goal came in the 30th minute as a long range shot from Kickstart’s Sushmita went straight to the goalkeeper for a simple gathering.

On the other end, Sethu FC came close to taking the lead when Jabamani Tudu hit the crossbar from a long range freekick in the 36th minute. Other than another attempted strike from Kaviya in the 42nd minute, there were no other instances where either of the goalkeepers were made to work.



Sethu FC started the second half with intent as they stormed the Kickstart defence from the flanks in the first five minutes. The best chance of the match fell to Apurna Narzary when a shot from Kaviya hit the crossbar and fell into her path for a simple tap in. But to the agony of the Sethu fans, she failed to put the ball in the back of the net from close range.

This miss would later come to haunt Sethu FC as Laishram Bibicha Devi broke the deadlock with a cool finish past Maibam Devi and gave Kickstart the valuable lead in the 77th minute of the game.



Sethu FC pushed hard for the equaliser, but Bibicha’s strike proved to be enough for Kickstart FC to earn them the three points and take them to the top of the IWL table.