IWL 2025–26 begins with Sethu FC's comeback win over Kickstart FC

The 2025–26 Indian Women’s League season kicked off on Saturday with three fixtures across Kolkata and Kalyani, producing a mix of comeback victories, shared points, and an emphatic debut performance from a newly promoted side.

Former champions Sethu FC opened their campaign with a 2–1 win over Kickstart FC at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence. Kickstart struck first in the 12th minute through Babysana Devi from the penalty spot after a scramble inside the box.

Sethu responded quickly, with Kaviya Pakkirisamy restoring parity eight minutes later with a well-taken curling effort.

The Madurai-based side took control after the break and secured the win in the 50th minute when Malavika P reacted fastest to a rebound from a corner. Despite late pressure from Kickstart, Sethu managed the closing stages effectively to claim all three points.

At the Kalyani Stadium, three-time champions Gokulam Kerala FC were held to a 1–1 draw by Nita Football Academy. Gokulam dominated early chances but failed to capitalise, allowing Nita FA to take the lead just before half-time through Neha, who scored with a looping shot from outside the area. Gokulam responded immediately after the restart, as Cidalia Daniel Cuta finished from close range in the 46th minute. Both sides created opportunities in an open second half, but neither could find a decisive goal.

Garhwal United make a statement on debut

Garhwal United FC marked their first top-flight appearance with a commanding 3–1 victory over Sesa Football Academy in Kolkata. Goals from Lhingdeikim, Sanfida Nongrum, and Deepika Pal inside the first half put the newly promoted side firmly in control.

Sesa pulled one back late through Sarjida Khatun, but the result confirmed a confident start for last season’s IWL 2 champions as they announced their arrival in the top division.