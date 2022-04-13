CWG Begin In
Football

Indian Women's League 2022: Teams, Format, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

All you need to know about the Indian Women's League 2022.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-13T12:34:25+05:30

The Indian Women's League (IWL) is marking a return after not being conducted for two consecutive years owing to the covid-19 pandemic. The month long tournament will kick start from 15th April 2022 across three different grounds in the sports hub of Bhubaneswar with 12 teams fighting it out for the top prize.

Here is everything you need to know about the IWL 2022:

Teams

The following 12 teams will be seen in action at IWL 2022:

  1. Gokulam Kerala FC (Kerala)
  2. Odisha Police (Odisha)
  3. Hans Women (Delhi)
  4. Kickstart FC (Karnataka)
  5. Sethu Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
  6. PIFA Sports Colaba FC (Maharastra)
  7. Mata Rukmani FC (Chattisgarh)
  8. Sirvodem Sports Club (Goa)
  9. Indian Arrows (AIFF's Developmental Squad)
  10. SSB Women FC (West Bengal)
  11. Sports Odisha (Odisha)
  12. ARA FC (Gujarat)


Format

The IWL 2022 will be played in a round-robin format. Each team will play each other once, playing 11 games in total. The team which tops the points table after all the teams are done with their respective 11 matches will be crowned the IWL Champions.

The winners of the IWL 2022 will also book a slot for themselves in the next edition of AFC Women's Club Championships.

Schedule

April 15:

PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 16:

Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM 7th Battalion Ground

ARA FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 19:

Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 20:

Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 23:

Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 24:

SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Police vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 27:

Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

April 28:

Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

ARA FC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 1:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 2:

Hans Women FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 5:

Sethu Madurai vs Odisha Sports, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 6:

Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 9:

Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Odisha Sports vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 10:

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 13:

ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 14:

Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Sports, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 17:

ARA FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground Gokulam

Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 18:

Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Odisha Sports vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 21:

Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Kickstart FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 22:

Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, Capital Ground

Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Odisha Sports, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 25:

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

May 26:

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground

TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground

TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium

Where to Watch?

30 out of the 66 IWL 2022 matches are expected to be broadcasted by Eurosports, who have bagged the telecast rights.

LIVE Streaming

On the other hand, all the IWL 2022 matches played at the Kalinga Stadium and Capital Ground are expected to be LIVE streamed on the YouTube and Facebook channels of Indian Football. Moreover since Eurosports have the official rights, the matches are also expected to be streamed on OTT platform Discovery+.

