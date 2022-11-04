IWL 2022-23 set to start on January 15; will have 18 teams

On Friday, 4th November, the AIFF League Committee, chaired by Mr. Lalnghinglova Hmar, met online, and deliberated on the Hero I-League, the Hero Indian Women's League, the Hero 2nd Division League, and the Youth Leagues.

The Committee suggested that everything regarding the Hero I-League 2023-24 season's schedule and broadcast must be ready by the end of the 2022-23 season.



It was recommended by the Committee that the deadline for the teams in the Hero IWL to be nominated be extended, after three State Associations requested for the same. The Committee also recommended that the Hero IWL 2022-23 season will have 18 teams, and will start on January 15, which would allow the teams in the league to have more games.



The next order of the day for the League Committee was the Hero 2nd Division League, for which the Committee recommended that the states that have not conducted their leagues nominate their respective clubs, which are to play a qualification tournament at their own cost, with the winners gaining qualification for the league proper.

The Hero ISL reserve sides will also play in the zonal qualification rounds. Finally, the League Committee decided that it will come up with a plan for the Youth Leagues under the new roadmap for the next season at a later date.

Speaking about the League Committee meeting, Dr. Prabhakaran said, "We had fruitful discussions in the League Committee meeting, and there was special emphasis on women's football. We all felt that we must encourage more women clubs to play at a local level, which would eventually push women's football in India to greater heights in the future."

