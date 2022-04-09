IWL 2021-22 fixtures announced, Indian Arrows make debut

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Women's League will kick off on April 15 with matches taking place simultaneously at various venues.

On the opening day, PIFA Sports FC will take on Kickstart FC at the Capital Ground, while SSB Women FC will face Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground.

The Indian Arrows women's team, AIFF's developmental side featuring the young and rising stars, will also make its debut in the IWL this time, as they take on Sirvodem SC at the Kalinga Stadium on the same day.

The IWL will consist of 66 matches, with 11 teams fighting it out against each other. The teams will play in a round robin format, with each side facing the other once, and the side with the most number of points at the end of the campaign will be crowned champions.



The final round matches will be played on May 26. Gokulam Kerala FC, who are the defending champions, having won it in Bengaluru in 2020, will begin their campaign on April 16 at the Capital Ground, where they face Odisha Police.