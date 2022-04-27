Football
ISL Transfer Talk: Ivan Gonzales moves to East Bengal?
ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan announced an arrival from East Bengal on Tuesday, but their city rivals seem to have made the biggest transfer swoop of the day.
A day of heated transfer activity in Indian football was dominated by Kolkata clubs East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. While a few Indian names were linked to the Mariners through the day, the biggest transfer report is of FC Goa's Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez will be joining East Bengal for the next season.
Follow Updates:
Live Updates
- 26 April 2022 6:48 PM GMT
Jijo Joseph free for ISL offers
In more good news for East Bengal, Kerala's Santosh Trophy captain Jijo Joseph said earlier in the day he is free if an ISL offer comes along. East Bengal scouts had reportedly enquired about him last week.
"At present my dept. doesn't have any games or tournament. The dept. has informed me that I can play (in ISL) If any offer is to come," Jijo Joseph told a Kerala-based news outlet.
- 26 April 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Ivan Gonzalez moves from FC Goa to East Bengal?
The biggest news of the day first:
There is yet to be an official announcement from the Kolkata club, but multiple reports have said Ivan Gonzalez will shore up the EB defence next season.
Gonzalez came through the ranks at Real Madrid, joining the Spanish giants in 2002 from local club AD Parla at the age of 12. In the years to come, he would feature for the Real Madrid U19 team before earning a promotion to Real Madrid C. He has been at FC Goa for the last three years.