Football
ISL's metaverse expands with a new digital collectible collection
More than 500,000 millennials translate love for Indian football onto unique platform since debut drop
Hero Indian Super League (ISL) in association with its licensed partner Terra Virtua today announced the expansion of its metaverse with new 'Moments' digital collectibles ahead of the 2021-22 season Semi-Finals and Final.
On the plate is the launch of our latest collection ISL Moments, designed to close the gap between fans and their favourite teams and players. These collectibles promise to amp up the level of engagement for our fans as they immerse themselves in a rewarding and action-packed experience."
Terra Virtua, Chairman, Gary Bracey said, "It's been fantastic to collaborate with Hero ISL on this project. It's been a huge success and it's great to see so many fans engaging with sport in the metaverse.
"We've produced a huge variety of digital assets as part of the project and the latest collection allows us to check-in mid-season, something that with physical collections would be significantly more challenging.
"We look forward to continuing to work with the Hero ISL and engaging with the next generation of football fans through digital collectibles."