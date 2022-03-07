ISL's metaverse expands with a new digital collectible collection

Hero Indian Super League (ISL) in association with its licensed partner Terra Virtua today announced the expansion of its metaverse with new 'Moments' digital collectibles ahead of the 2021-22 season Semi-Finals and Final.



The latest offering, aimed at enhancing the virtual experience of its fan base, Hero ISL 'Moments' will be launched in three phases. The first drop on March 7 includes all 11 team posters and 44 videos featuring top goals scored and key goalkeeping moments. It will be followed by 22 videos on March 14 of top defensive moments. The 3rd and most-awaited drop on March 23 sees the 2021-22 winning Hero ISL trophy with the winner's name added virtually to the coveted piece of silverware, days after the Final scheduled on March 20. Since its debut in November last year, more than 500,000 millennials translated their love for India's football stars from the pitch onto the metaverse through unique engagement in a bid to own and display an ISL digital collectible. Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna and Sahal Abdul Samad top the fan demand for player collectibles. While team collectibles including Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC continue to be most sought-after in the metaverse. ISL heroesandtop the fan demand for player collectibles. While team collectibles includingandcontinue to be most sought-after in the metaverse. ISL Spokesperson said, "Following the enthusiastic response to the Hero ISL digital collectibles series launched last year in partnership with Terra Virtua, we are now set to expand the metaverse. Speaking on the launch,said,

On the plate is the launch of our latest collection ISL Moments, designed to close the gap between fans and their favourite teams and players. These collectibles promise to amp up the level of engagement for our fans as they immerse themselves in a rewarding and action-packed experience."

Terra Virtua, Chairman, Gary Bracey said, "It's been fantastic to collaborate with Hero ISL on this project. It's been a huge success and it's great to see so many fans engaging with sport in the metaverse.

"We've produced a huge variety of digital assets as part of the project and the latest collection allows us to check-in mid-season, something that with physical collections would be significantly more challenging.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Hero ISL and engaging with the next generation of football fans through digital collectibles."