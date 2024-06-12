ISL Transfers: Valpuia extends his stay at Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC is pleased to announce that Hmingthanmawia Ralte, known as Valpuia, has signed an extension that keeps him at the Club until the summer of 2027.

Valpuia, a Mizoram native, joined the club in 2019 and has been a reliable player ever since. He was a part of the team in the 2020-21 historic season, winning both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup.

Starting his football journey at age 8, Valpuia rose at Aizawl FC. His performances caught the attention of Mumbai City FC, who signed him in June 2019. During the 2022-23 season, he was loaned to Roundglass Punjab (now Punjab FC), where he became a regular starter and helped secure the club's promotion to the ISL.

Upon his return, Coach Petr Kratky trusted him with more opportunities, which paid off when Valpuia scored his first goal for Mumbai City FC against Chennaiyin FC, securing a spot in the Kalinga Super Cup semi-finals.

Valpuia, a versatile defender, very comfortable at right back, has made 23 appearances for Mumbai City FC, with 17 being in the ISL. His composed ball-playing ability and well-timed passes have contributed to an impressive 81% passing accuracy in the league. With his quick feet and strong defensive skills, he has won 52 duels and made 52 ball recoveries in the ISL. He also played an integral role in last season's campaign, helping the club secure second place in the league and win its second ISL Cup.

Valpuia said: “I am delighted to extend my stay with the club for the next three years. The club has played an instrumental role in my growth, both as a person and a player. The staff, teammates, and coaches have consistently helped me improve my game and shown unwavering trust in my abilities. I am excited and motivated to contribute even more to the club during my extended stay.”

Petr Kratky said: “Valpuia is one of the best talents at our club. He dedicates a significant amount of time to training and developing his skills, and I am consistently impressed with his performance on the field. His commitment to improvement and his work ethic are commendable. I am thrilled that he has chosen to extend his stay with us, as I am confident his contributions will be crucial in helping us achieve our goals.”