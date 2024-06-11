ISL Transfers: Rohit Kumar joins Odisha FC

Midfielder Rohit Kumar has completed his move to Odisha FC from Bengaluru FC, the club announced on Tuesday. The midfielder has signed a two-year deal and becomes the club's first summer acquisition.

The India International has over 80 ISL appearances, adding 9 for the country. The DSK Shivajians graduate debuted for the #BlueTigers against Kyrgyzstan as the midfielder replaced Thapa in the second half. India secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The midfielder has won major honors with club and country such as the Durand Cup with BFC, the SAFF Championship, the Tri-Nation Series, and the Intercontinental Cup with India.

Rohit said: "I'm thrilled & excited to be a part of the project here at OdishaFC. My conversations with the Coach have been very positive, and I’m looking forward to working under him and learning from him. I’ve watched his teams play for many years in the league and always wanted to challenge myself in this type of system.



Teams coached by Sergio Lobera have always been difficult to play against, and I’m looking forward to seeing myself play this style of football.



Sergio shared his thoughts on our latest addition: "Rohit is a player I have liked a lot for a long time, he fits perfectly into our style of play, he is good with the ball and without the ball and he is very competitive."



