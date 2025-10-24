ISL Transfers: Punjab FC strengthens defence with Brazilian veteran Pablo Santos

Punjab FC has completed its third foreign signing of the season, announcing the arrival of veteran Brazilian centre-back Pablo Renan Dos Santos. The 33-year-old joins the club on a free transfer, signing a one-year contract for the upcoming campaign.

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch, Pablo primarily operates as a left-footed centre-back and brings with him a wealth of experience from across global football.

A career spanning continents

Born in Tomé-Açu, Brazil, Pablo began his professional journey with Paysandu SC in his native Pará state. He was a cornerstone of the club's defence for six national campaigns, accumulating over 120 appearances across the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B and Série C.

In 2017, the defender made his move to Europe, signing with Portuguese Primeira Liga side CS Marítimo, where he made 25 appearances and scored once. His strong performances earned him a five-year deal with SC Braga in 2018.

While contracted to Braga, Pablo gained valuable experience through several high-profile loan spells at Rubin Kazan in Russia, Hatayspor in Turkey, and Moreirense in Portugal.

Following his time in Turkey and Portugal, Pablo moved to the Middle East, featuring for Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League during the 2022–23 season.

Most recently, he played for FC Noah in the Armenian Premier League, where his attacking output was notable, scoring four goals in 13 appearances before joining Punjab FC.

The signing of a defender with Pablo's pedigree—having played in top-flight leagues across Portugal, Russia, and Turkey—is a significant statement of intent for Punjab FC as they look to solidify their defence for the 2025–26 season.

Pablo Renan Dos Santos said, “Punjab FC is ready for a big season, and I’m here to fight for the badge, the team, and the supporters who believe in us. I know the club has high ambitions for the 2025–26 season, and I'm ready to embrace the challenge here in India.

As a defender, I'm looking forward to working with the coach and my teammates to make our defence a fortress and give our fantastic supporters more reasons to smile.”

Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis, expressing his view said, “We are extremely pleased to secure the signing of Pablo Renan Dos Santos. Adding a centre-back of Pablo's quality and experience was a top priority for us.

He brings exceptional defensive leadership, positional awareness, and composure under pressure. His ability to organise the backline and initiate attacks from deep will be crucial.

This signing is a strategic move that significantly bolsters our defensive unit as we aim for greater consistency and success in the 2025–26 campaign.”