ISL Transfers: Punjab FC sign Vinit Rai and goalkeeper Muheet Shabir

Punjab FC has announced the signing of midfielder Vinit Rai and goalkeeper Muheet Shabir ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Indian International Vinit Rai last played for Indian Super League Cup winners Mumbai City FC while Muheet played for I-League side Real Kashmir FC.

The 26-year-old Assam-born Vinit graduated from the Tata Football Academy before signing for Dempo FC in Goa.

He was signed by Kerala Blasters ahead of the 2016-17 ISL season and then joined Odisha FC in 2017. He made 68 appearances for the team, scoring once and captaining the side.

He later joined Mumbai City FC on loan in the 2022 season and was signed permanently in the next season. Vinit also has 11 caps for the National side, making his debut in 2018.

𝔸𝕕𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕒 𝕟𝕖𝕨 ℝ𝕒𝕚-𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕥𝕠 𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕞𝕚𝕕𝕗𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕕! ⭐



Join us in welcoming our new Sher, Vinit Rai! 🦁 🧡 #PunjabFC #PunjabDaJosh pic.twitter.com/2iK5EJ0hnr — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) July 5, 2024

Vinit will be instrumental in linking the play between the defensive and forward lines and possesses a wide range of passing.

His experience will be vital for the Club’s performance in their second season in the ISL. Punjab FC became the first team to get promoted to the ISL from I-League.

﻿A reliable goalkeeper in Muheet Shabir



Muheet Shabir made 23 appearances for Real Kashmir in the I-League, keeping 12 clean sheets, the highest in the league.

The 22-year-old from Srinagar started his career with the J&K Sports Council Football Academy and later signed for Kerala Blasters.

He played for Downtown Heroes FC in the 2023 Durand Cup and later for Real Kashmir in the I-League.



Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “We are happy to have signed both Vinit and Muheet to our side for the upcoming season."

"Vinit is a vastly experienced and dynamic midfielder who will add weight to the side. Muheet is an exciting young goalkeeper who will be a great asset to the team. Both players will have a vital role to play in the upcoming season,” he said.

