ISL Transfers: Mohun Bagan rope in defender Mehtab Singh on long-term deal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have officially secured the services of India international Mehtab Singh, completing his transfer from Mumbai City FC on a contract that runs till 2030.

The 27-year-old versatile defender, who can slot in both at centre-back and right-back, underwent his medical earlier this week and will join the Kolkata giants’ training camp on Saturday.

Mehtab arrives with an impressive resume, having lifted two Indian Super League (ISL) Cups and Shields with Mumbai City. He also gained valuable continental experience under coach Des Buckingham, representing the Islanders in the AFC Champions League.

Expressing his delight after the move, Mehtab said, “Every footballer dreams of wearing the Mohun Bagan jersey. For me, that dream has now come true. The club has some of the best foreign recruits and a strong core of Indian internationals, which makes it one of the top teams in the country.”

The Punjab-born defender added that he is eager to bring his big-match experience to his new club. “I have played in the AFC Champions League and won multiple titles with Mumbai City. I want to use that experience at Mohun Bagan from day one, especially as we prepare for our first AFC Champions League 2 match on September 16.”

Highlighting the unique atmosphere of Kolkata football, Mehtab said, “The passion of Mohun Bagan fans is unmatched. The derby, in particular, carries special emotions. My aim is to give my best in green and maroon, win matches, and add more trophies to both my and the club’s cabinet.”

With this signing, Mohun Bagan have strengthened their defensive line ahead of a packed season, where they will be competing in the Indian Super League, AFC Champions League 2, and domestic competitions.