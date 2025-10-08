ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters signs Portuguese forward Tiago Alves

Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of Portuguese attacker Tiago Alexandre Mendes Alves, adding international flair and proven versatility to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old arrives from Japan’s J1 League, bringing with him valuable experience from one of Asia’s most competitive football environments.

Born in Coimbra, Portugal, he is best known for his ability to operate across the frontline. While primarily a left winger, Alves has also excelled as a centre-forward and attacking midfielder, providing Kerala Blasters with tactical flexibility in the final third.

Alves began his footballing education in Portugal’s esteemed youth systems, progressing through clubs such as Sporting CP, Académica Coimbra, and Os Belenenses before making his senior breakthrough with Varzim SC.

After establishing himself in the Portuguese leagues, he took his talents abroad in 2019, signing with Olimpia Grudziądz in Poland’s I liga, where a strong run of form secured him a move to Piast Gliwice in the country’s top division.

His most prolific spell came in Japan, where he flourished with Montedio Yamagata in the J2 League, recording 24 goals in 67 appearances across two seasons.

Short stints with Botafogo-SP in Brazil and Tokyo Verdy in Japan followed, further broadening his experience across different footballing cultures. His arrival is expected to provide both goals and creativity, while opening up exciting new possibilities for the Blasters’ attack.

Tiago Alves Said: “I am very excited to begin this new chapter with Kerala Blasters and to have the opportunity to play while taking on a new challenge in Asia. I look forward to giving my best on the pitch, working hard, and scoring goals."

“We are very pleased to welcome Tiago to Kerala Blasters. He is a player who has consistently demonstrated his quality across various leagues, and we believe his versatility and attacking instincts will be a strong addition to our squad. We believe his presence will bring more unpredictability and balance to our forward line as we prepare for the challenges ahead,” said KBFC Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys.

Kerala Blasters FC CEO, Abhik Chatterjee: "Tiago’s signing reflects our commitment to building a dynamic squad for the season. His ability to adapt across multiple attacking roles, combined with the experience he’s gained across Europe and Asia, makes him a perfect fit for our footballing philosophy. We believe he brings not just quality, but also a winning mentality and the kind of creativity that can unlock games. As we push towards our goals this season, I believe Tiago will be a vital part of our offensive setup and a player our fans will enjoy watching."

Alves is known for his versatility, capable of stretching defenses from the wing or operating centrally in advanced roles. Right-footed, he combines quick movement, intelligent positioning, and clinical finishing.

With his skill set and international experience, Tiago Alves is set to be a key asset for Kerala Blasters’ attacking unit and will join the team shortly as pre-season preparations continue.