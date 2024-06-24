ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign Lalthanmawia from Aizawl FC

Kerala Blasters Football Club is glad to announce the signing of winger R. Lalthanmawia, who has put pen to paper on a 3-year contract, extending until 2027.

Lalthanmawia, an attacking winger, makes the move from I-League side Aizawl FC, where the 22-year-old made a name for himself through his ability to drive the game at pace, along with great skill on the ball and a consistent ability to build attacks.

Born in Mizoram, Lalthanmawia began his development as a professional footballer with Aizawl FC's U-14 team.

Progressing through the club's developmental system, Lalthanmawia advanced through Aizawl's youth teams, eventually breaking into Aizawl FC's first team in the 2022/23 I-League season.

He had an immediate impact, playing 20 I-League games and contributing with 3 goals and 5 assists. Since then, he has gone on to represent Aizawl FC in competitions like the I-League and the Super Cup, becoming a vital member of the team. Over his career with Aizawl FC, he played 42 games, amassing 5 goals and 8 assists, highlighting his consistency and potential.



Karolis Skinkys said, "Lalthanmawia is a young player who brings with him a great deal of talent and opens up more attacking options for the squad. He still has a lot of areas to improve but we saw potential in him and believe that he can do it."

R. Lalthanmawia said, "I am very happy to be a part of a big club like Kerala Blasters FC. It is a massive opportunity for me, and I am grateful to the club's management for showing faith in my ability. I will make sure to put in all my effort to contribute to the team's success in every way possible over the upcoming season."

Lalthanmawia becomes the club’s third domestic signing of the summer, after Som Kumar and Likmabam Rakesh. His addition will strengthen the first team's attacking front, providing more options for the squad.

Lalthanmawia will join his first-team teammates in Thailand, where the Blasters squad is set to kick off preseason preparations for the upcoming season starting July 3rd.