ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC sign French defender Alexandre Coeff

Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) have announced the signing of Alexandre Coeff, on Wednesday.

The experienced and versatile French defender, who last played for SM Caen in the French Ligue 2, puts pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with the Blasters.

Pre- dominantly a center-back, Coeff has demonstrated impressive versatility throughout his career, slotting in comfortably as a defensive midfielder and right back on numerous occasions.

Born in France, Coeff has had an impressive footballing journey, showcasing his talents across various leagues and continents.

He spent his early days of football in the youth ranks of Plouzane Athletic, Stade Brestois 29, Guilers and Cavale Blanche Brest, before moving to the infamous RC Lens Academy in 2008.

He received his first professional contract from RC Lens aged only 16, following impressive performances through the Club’s youth ranks.

After a successful stint with RC Lens, having made 56 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, Coeff’s professional career took off with a series of significant moves, starting with Italian Serie A Club Udinese in 2013 who bought the player on a five-year deal.

Still very young, Coeff was immediately loaned to La Liga Club Granada FC in 2014, helping the team finish a Club high fifth position. The following years saw a series of loan moves to top division teams.

Bringing French flair to our defense—he’s here to strengthen our backline and keep the rivals out! 🛑🖐️



Yellow Army, the newest defensive upgrade is here! Let's welcome Alexandre Coeff! 🤝⚽



He has also represented the France National Team at all age group levels.



Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said “Alexander will bring us much needed experience, quality and will reinforce different positions in our team. Next to that we expecting leadership qualities from him”

Alexandre Coeff said "Hello to the entire yellow army, thank you for this warm welcome. I can't wait to vibrate with you on the ground, see you soon.”

Alexandre Coeff becomes the club’s second foreign signing of the summer after Noah Saddaoui.

He will link up with his new teammates soon, having requested some additional time due to personal reasons.