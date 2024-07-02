ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters FC sign star forward Noah Sadaoui

Kochi: As reported earlier by The Bridge, Kerala Blasters Football Club (KBFC) have announced the signing of forward Noah Sadaoui on a two-year contract, on Tuesday.

Sadaoui brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of goal-scoring prowess to the Blasters, significantly bolstering our attacking options for the upcoming seasons.

Born in Morocco, Noah has had an impressive footballing journey, showcasing his talents across various leagues and continents.

His career began in the youth ranks of Wydad Casablanca, before moving to the United States to join the PDA Academy, the youth team of MLS side New York Red Bulls Noah’s professional career took off with a series of significant moves, starting with Israeli Premier League Club Maccabi Haifa in 2013.



Noah had a remarkable journey through various clubs, starting with his break-through goalscoring season at Mirbat SC, then continuing his impressive form at Enppi SC, MC Oujda, Raja Casablanca, and AS FAR before making a move to the Indian Super League (ISL) with FC Goa in 2022.



The 30-year-old forward has 54 appearances in the ISL, with a mouth-watering tally of 29 goals and 16 assists to his name over the last two seasons.

Having contributed to a goal in nearly every game he’s played, Noah has quickly risen to prominence as a star in the league and one of the most exciting players in the ISL.



Noah has 4 National Team appearances since his debut in 2021. Most notably, he started in the semi-finals and the finals of the 2021 African Nations Championship, helping Morocco to the title.



Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, said, ‘‘I'm very happy Noah joined us to help reach our targets. Obviously we expect him to be one of most important players in our team and one of best players in the league like he was during the last two ISL seasons.

"I really appreciate his desire to join Kerala Blasters and feel that this association can be very successful,’’ he added.

On signing with the Blasters, Noah Sadaoui said, “I am really excited to join Kerala Blasters and be part of such a passionate club. The energy and support from the KBFC fans is simply incredible, and I cannot wait to play in front of them.

He further added, "I'm looking forward to contributing to the club' success and being part of this exciting journey. Together, we can achieve great things and make our mark this season.”

The star forward becomes the club’s first foreign signing of the summer. He will link up with his new team in Thailand, where the team is scheduled to kick off its preseason preparations.

